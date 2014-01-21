FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Unilever 2013 turnover down 3 percent
January 21, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Unilever 2013 turnover down 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a decline in full-year turnover on Tuesday, as sales were hit by a slowdown in some emerging markets.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Lipton tea and Dove soap, which generates more than half its sales from developing and emerging markets, said turnover for the full year fell 3 percent, hit by foreign exchange rates and divestments.

Underlying sales rose 4.3 percent for the year and 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

