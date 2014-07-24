Unilever sales growth hurt by slowing emerging markets

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Unilever reported a lower-than-expected increase in second-quarter sales on Thursday, citing a slowdown in emerging markets and continuing malaise in developed markets.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soap and Lipton tea said underlying sales, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and disposals, rose 3.8 percent in the quarter. That compares with a rise of 3.6 percent in the first quarter and 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting growth of 4.3 percent, according to a company-compiled consensus.