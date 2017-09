LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Unilever still expects full-year underlying sales to rise in a range of 3 to 5 percent this year, its chief financial officer told Reuters after the company posted a 4.7 percent gain in the first quarter.

“We expected tougher markets and we’re finding tougher markets,” CFO Graeme Pitkethly said in an interview. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)