FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Unilever to buy Blueair air purifiers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 16, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Unilever to buy Blueair air purifiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Unilever plans to buy Sweden's Blueair, stepping into the air purification business, the company said on Tuesday.

Unilever, whose large brands include Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, has been very active on the acquisition front. Last month it announced a deal for Dollar Shave Club, following a string of smaller cosmetic and skin care deals including Dermalogica and Ren.

Blueair is a leading maker of premium air purifiers in markets including China, the United States, Japan, South Korea and India. It had annual turnover of $106 million last year.

Unilever said the purchase will complement its water purification business. It did not disclose financial details.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.