LONDON, April 6 Unilever said
on Thursday it will exit its shrinking spreads business,
increase its margin targets, raise its dividend and review its
dual-headed legal structure, as it aims to prove it can deliver
near-term growth on its own, following its swift rejection in
February of a takeover proposal by Kraft Heinz.
The pledges are the result of a business review at the Anglo
Dutch consumer goods maker undertaken following the unsolicited
$143 billion bid by the U.S. rival, which Unilever bluntly
rejected.
Unilever, one of Europe's biggest blue-chip stocks, called
the episode a "trigger moment" to assess its business, as the
global packaged goods industry faces slowing growth and greater
competition.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)