May 12 (Reuters) - UNIMAT RETIREMENT COMMUNITY Co Ltd :

* Appoints Kiyohiko Nakagawa as new president of the company to replace Shingo Heike

* Says Shingo Heike will take the post of chairman of the board

* Changes will occur on June 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/E1kSRB

