September 23, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Bain Capital's Intermédica to buy operations of Brazil's Unimed ABC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's NotreDame Intermédica Saúde SA, a healthcare provider owned by U.S. investment firm Bain Capital LP, has reached an agreement to buy the operations of rival Unimed ABC, the companies said on Friday in a statement to Reuters.

Unimed ABC, a doctor-owned cooperative, agreed to sell all of its assets, including a hospital, seven healthcare centers and health insurance contracts with more than 70,000 clients, according to a statement from the companies.

$1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
