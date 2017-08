Oct 5 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée appointed Benjamin Schapiro as senior portfolio manager and co-manager to its Paris-based European convertible bonds team.

Schapiro was most recently a portfolio manager and co-manager at La Financière de l'Echiquier's convertible bond franchise, Union Bancaire said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)