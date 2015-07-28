FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Union Bank Q1 net profit falls 22 pct, bad loans rise
July 28, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

India's Union Bank Q1 net profit falls 22 pct, bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India, the nation’s sixth-biggest state-run lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected 22 percent fall in quarterly profit even as bad loans rose.

Net profit fell to 5.19 billion rupees ($81 million) during its fiscal first quarter to June 30, from 6.64 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.99 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 5.53 percent in the June quarter from 4.96 percent in the previous three months and 4.27 percent in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 64.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

