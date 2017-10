The Union Carbide Corporation must face a lawsuit filed by a longshoreman who died of mesothelioma last year, a New York judge has ruled.

In a decision issued Monday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Peter Moulton denied Union Carbide’s motion for summary judgment in Gaetano Bartolone’s case against the company to recover damages as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1n0g2ct