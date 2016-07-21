Union Pacific CEO say 2016 freight volumes could fall 6-8 pct

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Full-year 2016 freight volumes at Union Pacific could fall between 6 percent and 8 percent versus 2015, driven by declining coal volumes, weak shale oil business and the strong U.S. dollar, the company's top executive said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Lance Fritz told Reuters a "not very robust" showing by U.S. consumers would also hurt freight. Previously the company has said it expected freight volumes for the year to be down in the "mid-single digits."