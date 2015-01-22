FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union Pacific quarterly profit jumps, beats estimates
January 22, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Union Pacific quarterly profit jumps, beats estimates

CHICAGO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates, driven by rising freight volumes and higher revenue from increased freight rates.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of $1.43 billion, up 22 percent from $1.17 billion a year earlier.

It earned $1.61 a share in the quarter, a 27 percent increase over the $1.27 a share it earned in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.51. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

