April 17, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Agricultural product shipments boost Union Pacific profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to a rise in shipments at its agricultural products business.

Net income rose to $1.09 billion, or $2.38 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $957 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 6.6 percent to $5.64 billion, while that at the company’s agricultural business rose 16 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

