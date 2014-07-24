FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union Pacific profit rises as agricultural shipments increase
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Union Pacific profit rises as agricultural shipments increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to a rise in shipments at its agricultural products business.

Revenue at the business increased 19 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

Net income rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the quarter from $1.11 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to $6.02 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
