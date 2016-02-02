Dubai's Union Properties says in talks with banks to borrow $202 mln

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Union Properties is in talks with banks to borrow about 740 million dirhams ($202 million) to help fund some of its projects, the developer said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The company hopes to borrow 300 million dirhams for a residential building, 70 million dirhams for staff accommodation, 50 million dirhams to expand a shopping mall and 320 million dirhams for a mixed-use retail and hospitality project, it said without providing further details.