Dubai's Union Properties Q3 net profit drops 26 pct
November 11, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Union Properties Q3 net profit drops 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Union Properties reported a 26 percent slump in its third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as revenue from property management and home sales dropped.

The developer made a net profit of 127.93 million dirhams ($34.8 million) in the third quarter compared with 171.89 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, the company said in a statement to Dubai’s bourse.

Revenue for the quarter slumped to 445.67 million dirhams from 1.22 billion dirhams in the prior-year period. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

