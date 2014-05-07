FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Union Properties Q1 profit jumps eightfold
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Union Properties Q1 profit jumps eightfold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Union Properties’ net profit rose to 179.79 million dirhams ($48.95 million) in the first quarter from 21.91 million dirhams in the same period last year, it said on Wednesday.

The company’s profits rose on the back of gains from the sale of investment properties in the quarter and from liabilities settlement with contractors.

Companies across Dubai’s property sector are booming again as the real estate market recovers from its 2008-2010 crash. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.