FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Union Properties Q2 net profit falls 96 percent
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Union Properties Q2 net profit falls 96 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Union Properties reported a 96 percent slump in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as revenue from property management and home sales shrank and its year-earlier earnings were swelled by property revaluations.

Union Properties made a second quarter net profit of 19.37 million dirhams ($5.3 million), down from 527.36 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement to Dubai’s bourse.

The company’s quarterly revenue from property management and sales was 19.76 million dirhams. This compares with 48.70 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

The developer’s gain on the valuation of properties was 121.41 million dirhams in the second quarter. This compares with a gain of 711.57 million dirhams a year earlier.

Union Properties half-year net profit fell 93 percent to 47.52 million dirhams.

$1 = 3.6725 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.