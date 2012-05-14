FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Union Agriculture Group withdraws IPO plans
May 14, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Union Agriculture Group withdraws IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s Union Agriculture Group Corp filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its up to $287.5 million initial public offering.

Union Agriculture Group, a corporate agricultural landholder and producer of agricultural products for export, did not cite any reason for the move and said “it was not practicable to proceed with the offering at this time.”

The company, which is partly owned by Canada’s Sprott Resource Corp, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in July to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “UAGR.”

Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were acting as the lead underwriters for the IPO.

