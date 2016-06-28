FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Union Bancaire appoints senior portfolio manager
June 28, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Union Bancaire appoints senior portfolio manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Union Bancaire Privée SA appointed Cristina Jarrin senior portfolio manager for its convertible bonds team, which is located in Paris.

Jarrin’s most recent position was with Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, heading its global convertible bond portfolios, since 2010.

She joins two other new recruits to the convertible bonds team - Benjamin-François Barretaud as junior portfolio manager and Rui Lopes as developer. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

