Union Bank expects gross NPA in FY14 at under 3 pct of total assets
August 1, 2013 / 10:43 AM / in 4 years

Union Bank expects gross NPA in FY14 at under 3 pct of total assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - State-run lender Union Bank of India expects gross non-performing assets in the fiscal year ending March 2014 at under 3 percent of total assets, its chairman said on Thursday.

The bank’s debt restructuring pipeline, which includes state power distribution companies, for the July-September quarter will be at 50 billion rupees ($822.30 million), D. Sarkar told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday Union Bank reported a 9.37 percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)

