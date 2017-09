MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - State-run lender Union Bank of India has sought 30 billion rupees ($493.4 million) from the government through preferential allotment of shares, Chairman D. Sarkar told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Bank reported a 9.37 percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)