BRIEF-Union Bank Of India says has raised 20 bln rupees through debt issue
November 22, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Union Bank Of India says has raised 20 bln rupees through debt issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd : * Says has raised 20 billion rupees by issue of unsecured redeemable

non-convertible bonds * Source text: Union Bank of India has informed BSE that the Bank has raised additional capital to the extent of Rs. 2,000 crore by issue of Basel III compliant Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Tier II Bonds (Series XVII-A). In this regard, the Bank has issued a Press Release dated November 22, 2013 titled “Union Bank raises Rs. 2,000 Crore under Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds”. * Further company coverage

