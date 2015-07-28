CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank Of India June-qtr net profit down 22 pct

(Corrects headline to say net profit down 22 pct instead of up 17 pct; fixes syntax in 3rd bullet)

July 28 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd : * June-quarter net profit 5.19 billion rupees * Says June-quarter interest earned 82.60 billion rupees; provisions 6.42 billion rupees * Says NPAs at 3.08 percent at quarter-end versus 2.71 percent last quarter * Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 4.99 billion rupees * Source text:bit.ly/1D4BNPX * Further company coverage * The first alert was sourced to TV. It was later confirmed from a company press release on the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)