BRIEF-Union National Bank Q3 net profit rises - statement

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Union National Bank PJSC : * Union National Bank Q3 net profit 528.2 million dirhams versus 493.8

million dirhams year-ago - statement * Union National Bank Q3 impairment loss on financial asset 86 million

dirhams versus 81.2 million dirhams year-ago * Union National Bank Q3 net gain on non-trading financial instruments 36.6

million dirhams versus loss of 1.6 million dirhams year-ago For statement: here%20Discussion%20and%20Analysis%20-%2030%20September%202012%20-%20English_10-17-12%208_12_53%20AM.pdf