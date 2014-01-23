REFILE-Union Pacific posts bigger quarterly profit

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit as the railroad raised prices and saw demand in overall shipments grow, it said on Thursday.

Union Pacific, the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad, earned $1.2 billion, or $2.55 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $1 billion, or $2.19 a share, a year earlier.

Railroads are seen as key indicators of how an economy is doing because of the variety of goods they transport.

Revenue was $5.6 billion, compared with $5.25 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company were up 2.6 percent at $172.82 in premarket trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.