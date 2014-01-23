FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union Pacific's crude shipments to US Gulf Coast down in 4Q-exec
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Union Pacific's crude shipments to US Gulf Coast down in 4Q-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp’s crude oil shipments via rail to the U.S. Gulf Coast were down 22 percent in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier as pipeline startups increased supply in the region, a senior executive told analysts on Thursday.

Narrowed discounts of U.S. crude prices to London’s Brent also played a role in the decrease, Eric Butler, executive vice president of marketing and sales for the railroad, said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

“Crude oil spreads, growing crude supply and increased pipeline activity are expected to have a continued impact on our crude by rail volumes,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
