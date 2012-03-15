FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union Pacific promotes execs with CEO on leave
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 6 years

Union Pacific promotes execs with CEO on leave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp named long-term executive Eric L. Butler executive vice president of marketing and sales, replacing Jack Koraleski, who earlier in March was named acting chief executive while CEO Jim Young is on medical leave.

Young is undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment, the No. 1 publicly-held U.S. railroad company said on March 2.

Union Pacific also on Thursday named another company veteran, Gayla L. Thal, senior vice president - law and general counsel, succeeding J. Michael Hemmer, who will have an advisory role until he retires later this year.

Butler has been with the company for nearly 26 years, most recently as vice president and general manager of industrial products. Bradley A. Thrasher, with 24 years at the company, will replace Butler.

Thal, with nearly 32 years at the railroad, was most recently vice president - Law and chief compliance officer. Michael L. Whitcomb, at the company for more than 33 years, succeeds Thal.

Union Pacific this week said its overall shipping volumes are up 2 percent so far this quarter, with chemicals volume helping offset weakness in demand for utility coal.

The company’s shares were up 3.7 percent at $111.69 on the New York Stock Exchange around midday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.