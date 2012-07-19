FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union Pacific profit up, coal and economy challenge
July 19, 2012

Union Pacific profit up, coal and economy challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp, the No. 1 U.S. publicly-held railroad, reported higher quarterly profit as growth in automotive, chemicals, industrial products and intermodal shipping offset a big drop in coal volume.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said on Thursday that net income rose to $1 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter from $785 million, or $1.59 a share, a year before.

Operating revenue rose 7 percent to $5.2 billion.

“Looking ahead to the second half of the year, the global economic outlook has become more uncertain and coal volumes remain a challenge,” Chief Executive Jack Koraleski said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
