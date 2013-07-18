FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Higher freight rates boost Union Pacific profit
July 18, 2013 / 12:42 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Higher freight rates boost Union Pacific profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp, the biggest U.S. railroad, posted a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday as increased freight rates offset lower volumes.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company has gradually raised rates to make up for a decline in natural gas shipments due to lower prices for the commodity since the mild winter of 2011-2012.

Second-quarter freight volumes fell by 1 percent, but freight revenue climbed 5 percent as the company made more money shipping automotive parts, chemicals and coal.

Rivals have been struggling with the coal business. CSX Corp , which reported higher second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, said coal shipment revenue fell 6 percent.

Union Pacific, which links 23 states in the West and Midwest, earned $1.1 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the quarter, up from $1 billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Wall Street was expecting $2.35 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $5.5 billion from $5.2 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.