FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union Pacific profit rises, beats analyst expectations
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Union Pacific profit rises, beats analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit due to increasing freight volumes and pricing gains, coming in just above analyst expectations.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company report earnings per share of $1.53, up 23 percent from $1.24 in the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.52.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $6.2 billion, up 11 percent from $5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2013. That beat analyst expectations of $6.09 billion. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.