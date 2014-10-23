Union Pacific profit rises, beats analyst expectations

CHICAGO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit due to increasing freight volumes and pricing gains, coming in just above analyst expectations.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company report earnings per share of $1.53, up 23 percent from $1.24 in the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.52.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $6.2 billion, up 11 percent from $5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2013. That beat analyst expectations of $6.09 billion. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)