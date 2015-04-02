FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYC sheet metal union to pay $12 mil in race bias settlement
April 2, 2015 / 6:27 PM / 2 years ago

NYC sheet metal union to pay $12 mil in race bias settlement

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A union for sheet metal workers in New York City has agreed to pay $12.7 million to partially settle racial discrimination claims in a lawsuit filed more than four decades ago, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Thursday.

Pursuant to the settlement, which is subject to approval by a federal judge in Manhattan, Local 28 of the Sheet Metal Workers’ International Association will pay the money out over five years to black and Hispanic sheet metal workers who say they were denied union membership or jobs because of their race.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CWdYaH

