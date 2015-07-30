FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business groups lose challenge to NLRB election rules
July 30, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Business groups lose challenge to NLRB election rules

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nebulous and conclusory claims by major business groups about the potential impact of the National Labor Relations Board’s new rules governing union elections are not enough to block them from moving forward, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson in the District of Columbia said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and other groups represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius failed to show that the rules, which were designed to speed up the election process, were invalid on their face and that it was too early to tell if they would violate employers’ rights in individual cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DTgkEA

