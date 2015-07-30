Business groups lose challenge to NLRB election rules

(Reuters) - Nebulous and conclusory claims by major business groups about the potential impact of the National Labor Relations Board’s new rules governing union elections are not enough to block them from moving forward, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson in the District of Columbia said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and other groups represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius failed to show that the rules, which were designed to speed up the election process, were invalid on their face and that it was too early to tell if they would violate employers’ rights in individual cases.

