May 4, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 2 years ago

Construction firm says new NLRB election rules having negative impact

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board’s controversial new rules for union elections have already imposed costly burdens on dozens of employers and undermined workers’ privacy rights, a company challenging the rules has claimed.

Baker DC LLC, a construction company represented by Littler Mendelson, said Friday in papers filed in U.S. District Court in its hometown of Washington, D.C. that it is one of more than 140 employers to face election cases since the rules took effect April 14, and that the new process violates the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PiXmMu

