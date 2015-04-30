NLRB must find anti-union animus to rule against employers - 3rd Circuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the standard used by the National Labor Relations Board in cases claiming workers lost benefits for engaging in labor organizing was too broad and went against decades of U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the board last year erred in ruling that Woodcrest Health Care Center, a New Jersey nursing home, violated the National Labor Relations Act without first finding that it was motivated by anti-union sentiment.

