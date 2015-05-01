NLRB says arrest of union reps violated supermarket workers' rights

(Reuters) - A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled that the manager of a Fred Meyer Stores Inc supermarket in Oregon violated workers’ rights when he launched into an anti-union tirade and called the police on union representatives who were visiting the store.

In a 2-1 decision, the NLRB on Thursday said the manager violated a store policy, which allowed union officials to visit employees for brief periods during working hours, at a critical point during bitter contract negotiations.

