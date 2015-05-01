FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB says arrest of union reps violated supermarket workers' rights
May 1, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

NLRB says arrest of union reps violated supermarket workers' rights

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled that the manager of a Fred Meyer Stores Inc supermarket in Oregon violated workers’ rights when he launched into an anti-union tirade and called the police on union representatives who were visiting the store.

In a 2-1 decision, the NLRB on Thursday said the manager violated a store policy, which allowed union officials to visit employees for brief periods during working hours, at a critical point during bitter contract negotiations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IwCvFD

