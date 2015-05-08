D.C. Circuit says hospital must pay union's negotiating expenses

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday affirmed a rare decision by the National Labor Relations Board ordering an employer to pay a unions’ negotiating expenses, saying the board has broad discretion to decide the types of egregious conduct that warrant the unusual remedy.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected claims by Fallbrook Hospital Corp that its attempts in 2012 to delay talks with the California Nurses Association were a routine bargaining tactic.

