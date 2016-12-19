FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Slovenian Unior gets 112.8 mln euro syndicated loan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 19, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 8 months ago

Slovenian Unior gets 112.8 mln euro syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Slovenian metal products maker Unior, which is due to be privatised, has received a loan of 112.8 million euros ($118 million) from a syndicate of banks, the company said on Monday.

"With the syndicated loan we repaid old loans, reduced the number of bank creditors ... improved conditions and opened a possibility for further growth of the company," Unior's CEO Darko Hrastnik said in a statement.

Shares in Unior, which has market capitalisation of about 50 million euros, jumped 7.5 percent to 18.8 euros by 1245 GMT, outperforming the blue-chip SBI index which was 1 percent lower.

The loan was organised by Slovenia's largest lender, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB).

The five other banks in the syndicate were Slovenia's Abanka and Gorenjska banka, Nova KBM, which is owned by U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management, and local subsidiaries of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and Russia's Sberbank .

Unior, which has almost 4,000 employees, exports 95 percent of its metal products, mainly to car factories. It also has a tourism division which accounts for 13 percent of its revenue.

Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), a state-owned firm that is coordinating privatisations in the country, agreed with three other mostly state-owned firms in May to put their joint of 55 percent stake in Unior on sale.

Unior is one of at least five companies Slovenia wants to privatise next year with NLB the biggest on the list.

$1 = 0.9582 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.