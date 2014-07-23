FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipetrol CEO says not considering selling Kralupy refinery
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 23, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Unipetrol CEO says not considering selling Kralupy refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - Czech oil processing firm Unipetrol is not considering selling its Kralupy refinery to the Czech government, Chief Executive Marek Switajewski said on Wednesday.

Switajewski reiterated the position of Unipetrol’s majority shareholder, Poland’s PKN Orlen, which has said Kralupy was not for sale after the Czech government showed interest in the asset in talks about the future of the Czech oil sector including refineries as well as state-owned oil and oil product pipelines.

Switajewski declined to comment on the talks, saying the company typically does not comment on any ongoing discussions unless some “meaningful” decision is made. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.