FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech firm Unipetrol to invest $1 bln over five years
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 11, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 4 years

Czech firm Unipetrol to invest $1 bln over five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol plans to invest 19 billion crowns ($976 million) over the next five years mainly in its petrochemical and power segments under a new company strategy, it said on Tuesday.

The company is aiming for cumulative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 25 billion crowns in 2013-2017, it said in a statement.

By 2017, Unipetrol wants to increase the capacity utilisation of its steam cracker unit by 13 percentage points and increase sales of petrochemical products by 11 percent, to 1.4 million tonnes.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen, also aims to increase its share in the retail fuel market to 20 percent by 2017 from 14 percent.

$1 = 19.4748 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.