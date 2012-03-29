FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Unipetrol reports bigger Q4 loss after new impairments
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Unipetrol reports bigger Q4 loss after new impairments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 net loss doubles after impairment analysis

* Takes bigger charge at Paramo unit

* New impairment for petrochemical assets (Adds details, shares)

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported new impairments costs for the fourth quarter that doubled its net loss in the period to 6.25 billion crowns ($337 million).

The company, majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen in February reported a 3.14 billion crowns loss but said on Thursday an analysis raised charges at its Paramo refinery and showed a new impairment for its petrochemical assets.

The Paramo charge widened to 1.72 billion crowns from 1.28 billion, while it reported a charge for its petrochemical assets of 2.93 billion.

The charges also nearly doubled its operating profit (EBIT) loss to 5.94 billion crowns in the quarter from a previously reported 2.55 billion loss.

For the full year it showed a 5.91 billion net loss.

Unipetrol said the external environment for the refining and petrochemical industry was difficult. It said it planned to restructure its Paramo unit, and was considering eliminating unprofitable crude processing at the refinery.

Shares in Unipetrol opened unchanged at 173.5 crowns in Prague. They have dropped 2.3 percent over the past year, outperforming a 22.3 percent fall in the Prague index. ($1=18.5672 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.