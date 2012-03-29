UPDATE 1-Unipetrol reports bigger Q4 loss after new impairments

* Q4 net loss doubles after impairment analysis

* Takes bigger charge at Paramo unit

* New impairment for petrochemical assets (Adds details, shares)

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported new impairments costs for the fourth quarter that doubled its net loss in the period to 6.25 billion crowns ($337 million).

The company, majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen in February reported a 3.14 billion crowns loss but said on Thursday an analysis raised charges at its Paramo refinery and showed a new impairment for its petrochemical assets.

The Paramo charge widened to 1.72 billion crowns from 1.28 billion, while it reported a charge for its petrochemical assets of 2.93 billion.

The charges also nearly doubled its operating profit (EBIT) loss to 5.94 billion crowns in the quarter from a previously reported 2.55 billion loss.

For the full year it showed a 5.91 billion net loss.

Unipetrol said the external environment for the refining and petrochemical industry was difficult. It said it planned to restructure its Paramo unit, and was considering eliminating unprofitable crude processing at the refinery.

Shares in Unipetrol opened unchanged at 173.5 crowns in Prague. They have dropped 2.3 percent over the past year, outperforming a 22.3 percent fall in the Prague index. ($1=18.5672 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mike Nesbit)