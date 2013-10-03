Czech Unipetrol signs licence deal for new polyethylene unit

PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has acquired technology and production rights for a new polyethylene unit and wants to pick a contractor for the project in the first half of 2014, the company said on Thursday.

The company, after posting net losses in 2011 and 2012, laid out plans in June to invest almost $1 billion over the next five years and make its petrochemical segment the biggest contributor to profit.

“The construction of a new polyethylene unit is a key investment project in our medium-term strategy,” Chief Executive Marek Switajewski said in a statement.

“Our first task is to choose a general contractor. We hope to do it in the first half of 2014.”

Unipetrol said it signed a licence agreement with chemicals group Ineos for the right to use a production process and technology for the new polyethylene unit, which will help increase utilisation of its petrochemical steam cracker.

As part of its strategy, Unipetrol wants to increase the capacity utilisation of its steam cracker unit by 13 percentage points and increase sales of petrochemical products by 11 percent, to 1.4 million tonnes, by 2017. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by James Jukwey)