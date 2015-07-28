Czech groups bid $1.2 bln for PKN Orlen's Unipetrol - report

PRAGUE, July 28 (Reuters) - Czech energy holding EPH and investment group PPF have submitted a joint bid of about 30 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) for downstream oil company Unipetrol, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny said on Tuesday.

Unipetrol is 63 percent owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen , whose biggest shareholder is the Polish state.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said PKN Orlen would take until the end of the summer to consider the offer and was hiring an investment bank. The paper said a decision was unlikely before Polish parliamentary elections in October.

The companies declined to comment for the newspaper. Unipetrol’s Chief Executive Marek Switajewski told Hospodarske Noviny he did not know about any offer. ($1 = 24.3700 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)