Poland's PKP Cargo eyes Czech Unipetrol's freight unit - paper

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s PKP Cargo, the European Union’s second-biggest rail cargo operator, is looking to buy Unipetrol Dobrava, the freight unit of Czech oil refiner Unipetrol, daily Parkiet reported on Saturday.

A transaction could be worth around 2 billion Czech crowns ($81 million), the newspaper said.

“We are in talks on potential takeovers with several companies, both locally and abroad. We cannot reveal more details,” said Miroslaw Kuk, spokesman for PKP Cargo.

Unipetrol, a unit of Poland’s largest refiner, state-controlled PKN Orlen, was not immediately available to comment.

PKP Cargo, controlled by state-run railway operator PKP, is looking to challenge European market leader Deutsche Bahn .

In December, it bought control of regional rival AWT from Czech billionaire Zdenek Bakala.

Earlier this year, it signed a letter of intent to buy a 49-percent stake in the freight unit of Poland’s state-controlled copper miner KGHM.

Last month, the head of PKP railways, which owns 33 percent of PKP Cargo, told Reuters he wanted Cargo to focus on expanding its business south, forging a Baltic-Adriatic corridor.