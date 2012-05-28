FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Unipetrol temporarily halts Paramo crude refining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has temporarily halted crude refining at its Paramo unit due to weak demand, a spokesman said on Monday.

The refinery, which has capacity for 20,000 barrels a day, has been plagued by stoppages and production slowdowns in its unprofitable crude processing operations. It maintains production of asphalt products and lubricant oils.

“Restarting operations will be decided by the market situation,” spokesman Martin Pavlicek said.

Higher-than-expected impairment charges at Paramo pushed Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen, into a deeper fourth-quarter loss when it reported revised quarterly accounts in March.

It said then it would restructure its Paramo unit and that may include ending crude processing. No final decision has been made. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
