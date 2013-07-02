FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Unipetrol scraps plans to sell Paramo - paper
July 2, 2013

UPDATE 1-Unipetrol scraps plans to sell Paramo - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has abandoned plans to sell its lubricants maker Paramo, the company's supervisory board chief was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

"We do not want to sell it any more, although we were considering it in the past," daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted Dariusz Jacek Krawiec, also general director at Unipetrol owner PKN Orlen, as saying.

Unipetrol had planned to sell the business this year, after closing its refinery operations last year.

Krawiec also said the Polish company would be interested in further acquisitions on the Czech market if there were any, such as a potential privatisation of state pipeline company Cepro.

PKN Orlen plans to propose to the Czech government several options for cooperation, Krawiec said.

He said he "could not rule out" a scenario in which Unipetrol could increase its 51.2 percent stake in refinery Ceska Rafinerska if one of the minority shareholders - Royal Dutch/Shell and Italy's ENI - decides to sell. It could then swap that stake for a share in Cepro. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Mark Potter)

