FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech firm Unipetrol interested in Ceska Rafinerska stake -paper
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 12, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Czech firm Unipetrol interested in Ceska Rafinerska stake -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 12 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil company Unipetrol is interested in buying a minority stake in Ceska Rafinerska, the country’s sole refiner, general director Marek Switajewski was quoted as saying on Monday.

Hungary’s MOL has signed an agreement to buy a 32.45 percent stake in Ceska Rafinerska from Italy’s Eni , but Unipetrol has a pre-emption right as it owns the remaining majority of shares.

“We are waiting for their (MOL) offer to buy the stake (in Ceska Rafinerska),” Switajewski said in an interview with business daily Hospodarske Noviny.

“We have a serious interest in the stake,” he said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.