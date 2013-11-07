UPDATE 1-Unipetrol to buy Shell's stake in Czech refinery

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has agreed to buy partner Royal Dutch Shell’s 16.3 percent stake in Ceska Rafinerska for $27.2 million, boosting its stake in the country’s only refinery to 67.6 percent.

The deal’s completion is expected at the beginning of 2014 and will give Unipetrol a stronger say in the operation.

Italy’s Eni will be the only other shareholder.

“The transaction brings Unipetrol (to the) 67.5 percent threshold, allowing significant improvement of the company’s operational management and bringing operational costs savings,” Unipetrol’s Chief Executive Marek Switajewski said.

Ceska Rafinerska runs refineries in Litvinov and Kralupy and has a total conversion capacity of 8.7 million tons of crude oil per year.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen, is targeting a return to an operating profit in 2013 but said last month it would be tough to meet its goals.

Like other European refiners, Unipetrol is facing overcapacity in the sector that has squeezed its margins to near zero. Also the Czech economy is just exiting a record long recession, weighing on demand, and Unipetrol has also had unexpected production problems this year.

The group is in the early stages of a five-year, nearly $1 billion strategy to invest in plant upgrades and invest in new projects while integrating deeper its refining and petrochemical segments.

“The acquisition of Shell’s shares (in Ceska Rafinerska)... improves feedstock security for petrochemical segment development,” Switajewski said.