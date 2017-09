PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell’s 16.3 percent stake in Ceska Rafinerska for $27.2 million, boosting its share in the main Czech refinery to 67.6 percent.

The deal’s completion is expected at the beginning of 2014, Unipetrol said.

Italy’s Eni is the other shareholder in Ceska Rafinerska.