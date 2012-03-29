FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipetrol reports bigger Q4 loss after new impairments
March 29, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 6 years ago

Unipetrol reports bigger Q4 loss after new impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said on Wednesday its net loss widened in the fourth quarter after it finished an analysis showing larger impairment costs at its Paramo refinery and a new charge for other assets.

The company, majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen showed a 6.25 billion crown net loss in the fourth quarter, larger than the 3.14 billion loss it reported in February.

A one-off impairment at its Paramo unit was increased to 1.72 billion crowns while it also reported a charge for its petrochemical assets of 2.93 billion.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

