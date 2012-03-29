Unipetrol reports bigger Q4 loss after new impairments

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said on Wednesday its net loss widened in the fourth quarter after it finished an analysis showing larger impairment costs at its Paramo refinery and a new charge for other assets.

The company, majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen showed a 6.25 billion crown net loss in the fourth quarter, larger than the 3.14 billion loss it reported in February.

A one-off impairment at its Paramo unit was increased to 1.72 billion crowns while it also reported a charge for its petrochemical assets of 2.93 billion.